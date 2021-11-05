Bowlers turn it up but now India need a miracle

India did everything they could do against Scotland in their World T20 Super-12 game at Dubai on Friday evening. India’s semis chances are more or less over, it may be noted. Heading into the game, they needed to beat Scotland handsomely to improve their net run-rate which they did to a tee.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami came to the party after Virat Kohli won the toss on his birthday and decided to have a bowl. For the first time in this tournament, the coin fell in Kohli’s favour and Scotland lost the plot once Jasprit Bumrah struck in the third over.

Jadeja and Shami piled on their woes and as a result the Scotts were bowled for a paltry 85. The bowlers had done their job and now the onus was on the batsmen to finish it off in style.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul batted with utter dominance and India chased down the target in just 6.3 overs, bettering their net run rate in the process. In this aspect, they are now better-placed than both New Zealand and Afghanistan. Rahul’s 19-ball 50 was instrumental to achieving that.

So, India’s both departments, bowling as well as batting, lived up to expectations on Friday evening.

Now they need a miracle. If Afghanistan can beat New Zealand on Sunday, Kohli’s men will fancy their chances against Namibia in their last Super-12 game where another handsome win may just take them into the semis.

If that doesn’t happen then Sunday’s second game between India and Namibia will be a dead rubber where whatever happens wouldn’t matter in any way.

It will be fair to say that. India’s attention will now entirely be on the Afghanistan-New Zealand game, and for now, all Indian fans could do is pray and pray more their prayers work.

