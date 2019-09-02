Bowling experience in England helped me against West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah

Kingston [Jamaica], Sept 2 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that his bowling experience in England helped him in taking wickets against West Indies.

"I played a lot of cricket in England, we played a lot of Test matches, so over there we bowled with a duke ball. So, there is a lot of movement with the duke ball so you get a lot of confidence in outswing, inswing, and whatever you are trying. So, that experience helped me here," Bumrah told reporters on Sunday after the post-match conference.

India ended day three of the second Test match in a dominant position after setting West Indies a target of 468 runs.In pursuit of 468, Windies got off to a poor start as the side lost its opener Kraigg Brathwaite (3) in the third over of the innings. Ishant Sharma had him caught at the hands of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.John Campbell (16) was also not able to stay at the crease for a long time as he was sent back to the pavilion by India pacer Mohammad Shami as he had caught him at third slip, reducing Windies to 37/2.Shamarh Brooks and Darren Bravo saw off the day without any more hiccups and Windies ended the day at 45/2, still, 443 runs away from the target.In the first innings, Bumrah took his maiden hat-trick and scalped six wickets while in the second innings was not able to bag any wicket so far."You assist the wicket, you want to see the condition what works here, over there the wicket was different over here the wicket has a lot more bounce," Bumrah said."Now the wicket has gotten a little better. So, the movement has gotten less than the previous innings. We have to bowl well, create pressure from all ends, so that will help us to be in a good position," he added.Earlier, at the score of 168/4 in the second innings, skipper Virat Kohli decided to declare India's innings, setting Windies a target of 468 for the win. Rahane and Vihari were involved in an unbeaten stand of 111 runs. The two remained unbeaten on 64 and 53, respectively. (ANI)