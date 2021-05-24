Boxer Hussamuddin in quarter-finals of Asian championships

Hussamuddin, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist made a cautious start against the Kazakh boxer but his consistent performance enabled him to win 5-0 and move into quarter-finals of the continental competition.

Dubai, May 24 (IANS) India began their campaign in Asian Boxing Championships on Monday on a promising note as Mohammad Hussamuddin defeated Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan 5-0 in men's 56 kg category.

He will next face reigning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzabalilov of Uzbekistan in quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Shiva Thapa (63 kg) and Sunit Sangwan (81 kg) will also be seen in action later at night.

In women's section, India's world championships bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur and three other Indian pugilists are directly seeded in quarter-finals to be competed on Tuesday.

Olympic-bound boxer Simranjit will square up against Uzbekistan's Raykhona Kodirova in women's 60kg quarterfinal bout while Sakshi will take on Ruhafzo Haqazarova of Tajikistan in the 54 kg.

--IANS

nns/kh