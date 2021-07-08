Boxer Krishan needs THIS to break Olympic medal jinx

Mumbai: Experienced boxer Vikas Krishan has represented India in the Olympic Games twice -- and ended with contrasting results, with some drama to add.

In the 2012 edition in London, it seemed Krishan had sealed a berth in the welterweight quarter-finals after a tough battle with American Errol Spence Jr.--- the bout was scored 13-11 in his favour by the court-side judges. His celebrations were, however, short-lived and he got the shock of his life when, on a protest by the Americans, the governing body of amateur boxing, AIBA, overturned the decision and awarded the bout to the American.



Four years later in Rio de Janeiro, Krishan made it to the quarter-finals comfortably before he ran into Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan and lost in the men's middleweight (75 kg) section.

In his third attempt, Krishan, 29, is back to welterweight category, and is having another go at the elusive Olympic medal and is hoping to undo the disappointment of the last two campaigns.

The most experienced boxer from among those who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics boxing competition, Krishan took to the sport when his father, an employee in the electricity department, was transferred to Bhiwani, the boxing hub of Haryana, from Hisar. Krishan was born in Singhwa Khas in Hisar district. After settling down in Bhiwani, he joined a boxing club and soon caught the coaches' eyes for his talent.

Krishan has won three medals in the Asian Games -- gold in the 2010 Games in Guangzhou, China, and a bronze each at the 2014 and 2018 editions.

Having made his mark by winning the gold medal in 2010 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Tehran, Krishna has consistently won medals in all major events.

In 2018, Krishan won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast to become the first boxer to win gold medals in both Asian and Commonwealth Games, He is currently ranked seventh in the world and will be hoping to use his years of experience to win over a tough field. He has the skill and ability, all that he needs is some luck that had eluded him in 2012.