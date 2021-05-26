Boxer Sanjeet enters semi-finals of Asian championships

In another bout, India's Sakshi scored a 5-0 win over Ruhafza Haqazarova of Tajikistan to set up a semi-final clash with top seed Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan in women's 54 kg.

Dubai, May 26 (IANS) India's Sanjeet Kumar defeated Jasur Qurbonov of Tajikistan 5-0 in quarter-finals of men's 91 kg category in Asian Boxing Championships here on Tuesday night.

In women's 57kg, Jasmine outplayed Mongolia's Oyuntsetseg Yesugen 4-1 to advance to semi-finals. She will next face Vladislava Kukhta of Kazakhstan.

Olympic-bound Simaranjit Kaur too made a good start in continental competition scoring 4-1 win over Uzbekistan's Raykhona Kodirova to advance into semi-finals of women's 60 kg category. She will face Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan in semis.

There are no matches scheduled for women on Wednesday, but India's star male boxer Amit Panghal will be seen in action in quarter-finals of men's 52 kg on Wednesday. The world silver-medallist and defending champion will face Mongolia's Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion in men's 69kg, Vikas Krishan will face Iran's Moslem Malamir in his opening bout of the competition on Wednesday.

--IANS

nns/kh