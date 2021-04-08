Boxer Yadav undergoes third Covid-19 test in Istanbul

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Dharmendra Yadav, the senior Indian boxing coach who was put under a 15-day quarantine in Istanbul after testing positive for Covid-19, underwent his third test on Thursday. The report will come out on Friday.

Yadav, who was one of the coaches accompanying the 13-member Indian boxing team that participated in an international exposure event in Istanbul, Turkey from March 15-21, had his quarantine period extended on March 29 after his second test returned positive results.