Boxer Yadav undergoes third Covid-19 test in Istanbul

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Dharmendra Yadav, the senior Indian boxing coach who was put under a 15-day quarantine in Istanbul after testing positive for Covid-19, underwent his third test on Thursday. The report will come out on Friday.
Yadav, who was one of the coaches accompanying the 13-member Indian boxing team that participated in an international exposure event in Istanbul, Turkey from March 15-21, had his quarantine period extended on March 29 after his second test returned positive results.
"I am dying to come back home. It is not a joke to spend 15 days in isolation in a foreign country. It was like a jail. I got my meals in the room," Yadav told IANS about his routine from Istanbul.
Of the 13-member Indian team, woman boxer Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki (57kg) won bronze medals in their respective events during the week-long competition in Istanbul.
Shiva Thapa (63kg), Duryodhan Negi (69kg) Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (plus 91kg) were other prominent boxers in the men's squad for Istanbul competition.
