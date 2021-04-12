Boxers gear up for Worlds in lockdown-hit Polish city

Boxers from more than 50 countries are participating in the 10-day long tournament. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is fielding a 20-member squad, including 10 in girls' category, in the season's first global competition.

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Polish city of Kielce is facing lockdown because of a new wave of Covid-19 in Europe but it is also gearing up to host the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships starting on Tuesday.

According to an official with the Indian boxing squad, the local organising committee has advised all the participating teams to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols of social distancing and wearing of masks.

"There are four hotels for the participating teams and officials. But team hotels are out of bounds for local visitors or tourists. The hotels have been opened for sports competition. The training venue is different from the main competition arena which will open when the event starts," an official with the Indian team told IANS.

According to the official, there are lots of restrictions for the boxers as they are only allowed to venture out of the team hotel for training.

"Since there is a boxing tournament in the city, a few medical shops and restaurants are open," said the Indian team official.

The fixtures for the competition will be announced on Monday evening.

"As of now, we don't have much idea about the strength of the participating teams as several countries are not fielding boxers in all the 10 weight categories," said a coach of the Indian team.

