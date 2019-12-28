Boxing Day Test: Australia takes massive lead over NZ on day three

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 28 (ANI): Australia managed to take a massive lead of 456 runs over New Zealand on Saturday here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the ongoing Boxing Day Test.

Australia ended the day at 137/4 in the second innings, after bundling out Kiwis for 148 in the first innings.Openers David Warner and Joe Burns provided a steady start and put on 62 runs for the first wicket. Neil Wagner provided the first breakthrough to New Zealand as he dismissed Warner (38) in the 21st over.Marnus Labuschagne joined Burns in the middle and they stitched together a stand of 38 runs. However, New Zealand managed to take two quick wickets of Labuschagne (19) and Burns (38), reducing the hosts to 110/3.Steve Smith (7) also failed to leave a mark as he was sent packing by Neil Wagner. In the end, Matthew Wade and Travis Head ensured Australia did not lose any more wickets before the close of play.Earlier, resuming day three at 44/2, New Zealand managed to add just 104 runs, before being bowled out for 148.Australia immediately got the wickets of Ross Taylor (4) and Henry Nicholls (0), reducing New Zealand to 46/4. Both wickets were taken by Pat Cummins.BJ Watling and Tom Latham added 12 runs for the fifth wicket before Watling (7) was sent back by James Pattinson. Colin de Grandhomme next joined Latham in the middle and the duo added 39 runs for the sixth wicket.De Grandhomme (11) was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 37th over while Latham (50) was sent packing by Cummins, reducing Kiwis to 112/7.After Latham's dismissal, the innings folded up for 148, giving Australia a lead of 319 runs. Cummins returned with the best bowling figures as he took five wickets.Australia scored 467 runs in their first innings. (ANI)