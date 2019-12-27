Boxing Day Test: Henry Nicholls takes blinder to dismiss Smith

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 27 (ANI): New Zealand's middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls on Friday took a stunning catch to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith in the ongoing Boxing Day match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This happened in the 105th over of the Australian innings. Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner bowled a short ball at Smith and the batsman looked to fend it off.

The ball went into the slip cordon, and it was then, Nicholls made a gravity-defying jump to take a stunning catch in the gully.Cricket.com.au's handle tweeted the video of the catch and captioned the post as-- "We have takeoff! A flying Henry Nicholls takes a screamer in the gully to remove Steve Smith"

Australia resumed day two at 257/4. Smith failed to reach the three-figure mark and was dismissed for 85.After his dismissal, skipper Tim Paine joined Travis Head in the middle. Both batsmen went past the 50-run mark.On the first of the match, Marnus Labuschagne scored 63 runs. The day also witnessed the highest crowd turnout for a game between the two nations. A total of 80,473 people turned up at the MCG to witness cricket action.Till the filing of this report, Australia had reached a score of 416/5. (ANI)