Bradburn steps down from Pakistan cricket's head of high-performance coaching role

Lahore [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn has decided to step down from Pakistan cricket's head of high-performance coaching role to pursue further coaching opportunities.



According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), during his three years in Pakistan, the former New Zealand Test spinner served Pakistan cricket as the national side's fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020, before taking on the development of coaching responsibilities.

PCB said Grant Bradburn remained a popular figure within the cricket fraternity and is regarded highly by players, coaches and colleagues.

"It has been an honour and privilege to serve Pakistan, providing challenge and support, to drive the players, coaches and teams forward. I will leave PCB grateful for the wonderful opportunities and the experiences I have gained," said Bradburn on Friday in a PCB release.

"As a foreigner, I felt welcomed and valued by my present and former PCB colleagues, players, officials and the Pakistan public. I have always felt safe here, loved exploring this wonderful country and made many lifetime friends," he added.

Meanwhile, Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan said, "Grant served Pakistan cricket with passion and dedication. He was always full of energy and ideas, a number of which he implemented following the restructuring of the National High Performance Centre. I thank Grant for his contributions to Pakistan cricket and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Pakistan will face India in their opening game of the showpiece event at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

Ahead of their tournament opener, Pakistan will lock horns with West Indies on Monday and South Africa on October 20 in their warm-up matches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively. (ANI)

