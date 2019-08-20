Brahim Diaz sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain], Aug 20 (ANI): Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has sustained a muscular injury to his right anterior rectus, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player, Brahim Diaz, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his right anterior rectus. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in a statement.



The Spanish midfielder also missed the bulk of his pre-season owing to his hamstring problem.

Diaz joined the club back in January, making a move from Manchester City. (ANI)

