Bravo & Pollard get ready to fight it out in Selector Fan Cup

Dwayne Bravo will be captaining one of the sides, while Kieron Pollard will be leading the other. Lara, the former West Indies captain, will be turning out for Bravo's team. The legendary batsman from Trinidad last played in the Masters Champions League in the UAE in 2016, and the Cricket All-Stars Series in USA the previous year.

While Bravo XI is studded with local stars such as Lara, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and Bravo himself, youngsters like Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo and Akeal Hossein would also be looking to make the most out of this encounter.

Pollard's team looks equally strong on paper, with the likes of Denesh Ramdin, World Cup finalist Jimmy Neesham, Sri Lanka's Seekugge Prasanna, and youngster Khary Pierre making up the squad. It would be interesting to observe how the other local talents like Mark Deyal and Anderson Phillip perform, as this could be their best chance to prove their mettle at this level. For the first time ever, The Selector App is also giving fans a chance to be an integral part of the action, by introducing the Fan Decision System. How? Simple. All they need to do is download The Selector App on their mobile phones, and make game-changing decisions like picking the captain, calling the toss, or choosing the batting order while enjoying the match live. As a tribute to the people of Trinidad & Tobago, who celebrate Independence Day on August 31, authorities have declared free entry for all those who want to enjoy the game at the stadium. The match will also be telecast on Star Sports in India from 8:30pm on September 1. Squads (from) Bravo XI: Brian Lara, Lendl Simmons, Amir Jangoo (wk), Tion Webster, Dwayne Bravo (c), Javon Searles, Yannic Cariah, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Akeal Hossain, Sheeno Berridge, Jayden Seales, Isiah Rajah, JP Barrie, Dexter Sween Pollard XI: Denesh Ramdin (wk), Mark Deyal, Kieron Pollard (c), Jimmy Neesham, Seekugge Prasanna, Joshua De Silva, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Anderson Phillip, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jalarnie Seales, Leonardo Julien, Nicholas Alexi, Kjorn Ottley, Yannick Ottley, Daron Cruickshank