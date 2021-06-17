Brazil drop Neymar from its Olympic games squad

Rio de Janeiro, June 17 (IANS) Star forward Neymar was on Thursday dropped from the Brazilian team named for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. Another big name missing is Marquinhos, who was part of the gold-winning Brazilian team medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

However, coach Andre Jardine picked 38-year-old Daniel Alves. Also selected were 31-year-old goalkeeper Santos of Athletico Paranaense and 28-year-old defender Diego Carlos of Sevilla. However, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, wasn't picked.