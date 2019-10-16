Brazil women's football team to play in China

Brazil will play Canada on November 7, with China scheduled to meet New Zealand the same day, according to a statement on the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) official website, reports Xinhua news agency.

The winners of both fixtures will meet in the final while the losers will play off for third place on November 11.

All of the matches will be played in the Yongchuan District of the southwestern city of Chongqing.

China have won three of the four previous editions of the Yongchuan International Tournament, which has been played annually since 2015. Brazil were crowned champions in their only previous appearance in 2017.

The women's football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 22 to August 7.