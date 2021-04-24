Breakaway PL clubs shouldn't be punished over Super League plans, says Klopp

London [UK], April 24 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that breakaway Premier League clubs should not be punished for their European Super League plans.



Liverpool was revealed as one of the 12 Super League founders on Sunday, but the backlash from fans ensured that all six Premier League clubs (Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur) pulled out of the competition.

"That's above me. What can I say about that? I do not see a reason to punish the clubs because nothing happened. We are in the same situation as we were before," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"For what reason did Bury and Wigan get points deducted? That's slightly different, I would say. If someone wants to punish us, I cannot change that," he added.

Klopp also said that his love for the sport has not faded even after what transpired this week regarding European Super League.

"Never! Never, never with the game! Never with the game. Just with the things around it. We were all waiting for something like this and now we cannot stop talking about it and writing about it. I get it, 100 per cent. It's a big one, but I cannot constantly talk about it, think about it," said Klopp.

"Yes, I have a clear opinion about it, what I didn't like about the idea. I thought I made it clear. All the rest, is not for me. Let's really focus on the future. We had so many things going on this year and we always tried to get through. If someone asked me 'What are you missing from this year?' in terms of what could have happened on top of all the rubbish that happened to you, I would have said 'The Super League coming up," he added.

Liverpool will next take on Newcastle United in the Premier League later today. (ANI)

