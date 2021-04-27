Brett Lee donates to Crypto Relief for purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): After Pat Cummins, former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Tuesday stepped forward to help India in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



Lee has said he will donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India.

"India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India," Lee said in an official statement.

"Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I'd also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times. I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday," he added.

On Monday, Australian pacer Pat Cummins who is in India playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) donated USD 50,000 to aid India's fight against Covid-19. He made a donation to the PM-Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning. The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries. (ANI)

