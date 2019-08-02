Brett Lee thinks names and numbers on Test jerseys look ridiculous

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Friday said that names and numbers printed on Test jerseys look ridiculous.

"For what it's worth I'm strongly against the players numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you've made to cricket in general, but on this occasion, you've got it wrong. #tradition #cleanskin #nonames," Lee tweeted.

Earlier, former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist on Thursday opined that the names and numbers printed on the back of Test jerseys are "rubbish".Gilchrist in a tweet wrote, "In fact, I'll take my apology back. The names and numbers are rubbish. Enjoy the series, everyone."In another tweet, the former Australian cricketer wrote he is not liking the identification on the jerseys. "Outstanding. We are underway. Sorry to sound old fashioned but not liking the names and numbers," he said.The identification on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.England and Australia, competing in the Ashes series, became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket. First Ashes Test, which commenced on Thursday, marks the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).WTC was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final on June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.England and Australia are currently playing in the first Ashes Test and at the end of day one, Australia got off to a horrendous start, but Steven Smith registered his 24th Test ton to enable his side to reach 284 runs. Broad was the leading wicket-taker for England as he scalped five wickets.England came to bat and they did not lose any wicket, reaching the score of 10/0. (ANI)