Brighton and Hove Albion complete transfer of Aaron Mooy

Brighton [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Brighton and Hove Albion have brought Aaron Mooy to the club on a one-year loan deal from Huddersfield.

Head coach Graham Potter said they are delighted to welcome the 28-year-old in the club.

"We are delighted to welcome Aaron to the club. He has played very well over the past two seasons in the Premier League, and will bring a different option and added competition to our midfield," the club's official website quoted Potter as saying.



Potter is impressed with Mooy's past performances and said he is looking forward to working with him.

"He's been a talisman for Huddersfield in recent seasons with his performances on the field; and he's proved to be an excellent professional both on and off the pitch," he said.

"I'm looking forward to working with him, and he is another good addition to our squad ahead of the new season," Potter added. (ANI)

