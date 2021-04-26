Brisbane gets PM boost for hosting 2032 Olympics

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's commitment has come after the state and local governments confirmed they were willing to bear the other half of the cost.

Brisbane, April 26 (IANS) In a major boost to Brisbane's chances of securing the rights to host the 2032 Olympics and Paralympic Games, the Australian Prime Minister on Monday pledged that "the Federal Government will cover half the cost" of the quadrennial games.

The Brisbane Times reported that Morrison made the commitment in a letter to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Morrison's support to the 2032 Games had become a certainty after the Aussie Prime Minister had pledged his government's full support for hosting the Games during a video message at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session last month.

"This is great news for Queensland. I always say we work best when we work together. This is what I asked the Prime Minister for," Palaszczuk said on Monday.

Last week, Palaszczuk had said that The Gabba -- the Australian cricketers' fortress -- would stage the opening and closing ceremonies if the Olympic Games were awarded to it.

The stadium is expected to be demolished and rebuilt as the centrepiece of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

--IANS

akm/kh