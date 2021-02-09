British press after Eng win: Anderson spell 'reverse-swing sorcery'

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) The British press lauded veteran fast bowler James Anderson for playing a huge role in England's 227-run win over India in the first Test here on Tuesday. The 38-year-old bowler took big wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, half-centurion Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in a fiery spell on the fifth and final day.

The headline of leading newspaper the Guardian read: "Jimmy Anderson's moment arrives with over of reverse-swing sorcery."

"In India, Test matches unfold like bankruptcies -- ever so slowly and then all at once. For the first four days, and an hour more of the fifth, Jimmy Anderson was in the background of this game, a bit player. In the first innings he took on the job of bowling tight and dry, so that the bowlers at the other end would have the freedom to be more attacking," wrote Andy Bull in the paper.

DailyMail headlined: "Joe Root's England win the first Test against India by a massive 227 runs after Jimmy Anderson and Jack Leach tore through the hosts' batting on a stunning final day in Chennai."

The Telegraph speculated if there was more pressure on Virat Kohli as captain of the team. This is India's fourth straight defeat in a Test match under Kohli's captaincy. "King Kohli? Virat under pressure as India lose their fourth Test in a row under his stewardship," it said.

"England dominate India as complete performance leads to brilliant 227-run victory," read The Mirror's headline.

The BBC also mentioned spinner Jack Leach, who took four wickets in the second innings. "James Anderson and Jack Leach complete famous win in Chennai," it said.

England were dominant throughout the match, with captain Joe Root scoring a majestic 218 in the visitors' first innings that laid the foundation of the visitors' win.

