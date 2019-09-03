Broad wants to continue playing cricket and win World Test Championship

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 3 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad is not considering calling his time from international cricket as he wants to continue and try to win the ICC World Test Championship.

"I'm hungry to keep playing - there is good cricket coming our way. But I also know you can't look too far ahead in international cricket. I feel I have reinvented myself in the last six-seven weeks on the international stage and that's come from hunger and drive to get better," Cricket.com.au quoted Broad as saying.



"That's an encouraging sign at 33, I'm not tailing off, I'm actually wanting to continue and try and win this Test Championship. And more importantly this Ashes series in the next two weeks," he added.

In the Championship, a total of 71 Test matches will be played across 27 series over a period of two years. The top two teams will then contest in the ICC World Test Championship final in June 2021 in the UK.

The ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia is also a part of the Test Championship. After losing the first Ashes Test match and witnessing a draw in the second, England finally managed to secure a win as they secure one-wicket victory in the third Ashes match.

The fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia will commence from September 4. (ANI)

