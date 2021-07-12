Broken down so many barriers in Euro 2020, this is not the end: Harry Kane

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane on Monday said that losing the finals of Euro 2020 will hurt every member for a long time, but the side should also realise that they broke many barriers throughout the tournament, and hence this is not the end.



"Last night hurts. It'll hurt for a long time. But we've come so far and broken down so many barriers that this is not the end. We win together, lose together and will regroup together for the World Cup. Thanks for all your support this summer," tweeted Kane.

Italy ended England's dream to win the Euro 2020 here at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (local time). Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties after the normal 90-minute action had finished at 1-1 and even extra time was not able to break the deadlock.

This was the first time that England had managed to reach the finals of a major international competition after 1966. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all missed the chance to net goals in the penalty shootouts for England. The English players were then abused on social media.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "appalling" racial abuse of players on social media following the Three Lions' loss in the Euro Cup final against Italy. The British Prime Minister said England players "deserve" to be lauded for their heroics and shouldn't be "racially abused" on social media.

Micro-blogging website Twitter has removed over 1000 tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts after they were found engaging in racial abuse of England players as the Three Lions lost the Euro 2020 final against Italy. (ANI)

