Brooke Halliday, Frankie Mackay, Jess McFadyen earn first White Ferns contracts

Auckland [New Zealand], May 25 (ANI): Northern Spirit batter Brooke Halliday, Canterbury Magicians all-rounder Frankie Mackay, and Wellington Blaze wicket-keeper Jess McFadyen have been offered White Ferns contracts for the first time.



The trio joins Blaze all-rounder Thamsyn Newton, previously contracted from 2016-2018, as the four new faces on the list for the 2021-22 season.

Mackay's inclusion comes off the back of a strong 2019-20 that peaked in Napier with her match-winning double of 46 runs and two for 20.

The Blaze pair of Newton and McFadyen are included after strong domestic form, with McFadyen given a chance to work on her wicket-keeping alongside experienced White Ferns Katey Martin.

Previously contracted White Ferns Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Anna Peterson and Natalie Dodd have not been offered contracts for the upcoming season.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said he was looking forward to an England tour over the winter and was mindful of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, to be played in New Zealand, on the horizon.

"Brooke and Frankie's performances last season were very encouraging and we're looking forward to working closely with those two over the winter," said Carter in an official statement.

"Both have leadership experience at the domestic level and have plenty to add to the group off the park as well as on it.

"We welcome back Thamsyn and are especially excited about her athletic capacity and skills in all three facets of the game," he added.

The contracting process has been completed as outlined in the Master Agreement, where the overriding criteria is a players likely playing value to NZC for the contract year ahead with some emphasis on their performance in the previous 12 month period.

"Jess McFadyen is an exciting prospect and had strong campaigns in both the Dream11 Super Smash and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

"We need to develop our wicket-keepers and Jess has shown ability over several seasons now. She has a wise head on her shoulders and will be an asset to the group, I'm sure," said Carter.

The White Ferns will begin their winter training programme with a camp at Lincoln University, starting on June 7. (ANI)

