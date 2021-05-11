Buffon to end long stay at Juventus

Rome, May 11 (IANS) Gianluigi Buffon, regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, wants to leave Italian league's multiple champions Juventus at the end of this season.
A club spokeswoman confirmed that the 43-year-old had said this in an interview to Qatar-based broadcaster Bein Sports on Tuesday.
Buffon will either stop playing or find another opportunity that "motivates me to play or have a different life experience".
"This beautiful and very long experience with Juve will come to a definitive end this year," Buffon was quoted as saying by DPA.
"I think I gave Juve everything. I've received everything and more. We have reached the end of a cycle," he added.
Buffon's future has been the subject of speculation in the Italian media in recent weeks. At Juventus, he is currently number two behind Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny.
In the current Serie A season, Buffon has made seven appearances.
With the exception of a one-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Buffon has played at Juve since 2001, winning Serie A title 10 times.
With more than 650 Serie A appearances to his name, he is a record-breaking player in the league.
Buffon was playing for the national team when it won the 2006 World Cup.
--IANS
akm/kh