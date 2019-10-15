Bulgarian PM asks football chief to quit after racial abuse

"I call on Borislav Mihaylov to immediately resign as president of the Bulgarian Football Union," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"After yesterday's shameful loss of the Bulgarian national team and given the bad results of our football, I ordered to end any relationship with BFU, including financial, until the withdrawal of Borislav Mihaylov from the post."

The match was won by England 6-0 but had to be stopped twice because of racist behaviour by home fans.

England forward Raheem Sterling tweeted to describe the call for Mihaylov to resign as a "good move".