Bumrah asked me to learn as much as I can: Nagwaswalla

"It is really hard to digest and believe, honestly. It will take some time to think about this as a reality," said the 23-year-old in an interview on BCCI.tv.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Left-arm pace bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla, who has been picked as one of the four standby players in India's Test squad for the tour of England, on Monday said that the news of his selection is yet to sink in and he is excited to meet the players who he has seen only on TV.

"I am excited to meet and see all the cricketers jinko abhee tak bass TV par India ke liye achha karte hue dekhaa hai (who I have seen only on TV doing well for India). They have secured some big wins against Australia and England recently. So, I am looking forward to learning as much as I can from all of them," he added.

Nagwaswalla, who represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has been bowling in the Mumbai Indians nets with state-mate and India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The youngster says he looks up to the right-arm pace bowler.

"Although we have not played together in domestic cricket because Bumrah has been representing India, whenever we have practiced together (at Mumbai Indians), he has always told me to learn as much as I can from everyone -- be it from Zaheer (Khan) bhai or Shane Bond or from anyone. From thereon, it is up to you to decide what you want to do," said Nagwaswalla.

The bowler, who hails from Nargol in Valsad district, says he is inspired by the current team's recent performances, especially in Australia.

"I am very excited to meet this team. Despite the injuries, we went on to win the series in Australia. I just can't wait to witness the team which has such a strong self-belief," he added.

"Under Bharat Arun sir, our fast bowling has seen a great transformation. We have superb bench strength. I am sure I will get to learn a lot from Bharat Arun sir."

--IANS

kh/