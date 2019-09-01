Bumrah attributes his maiden Test hat-trick feat to Kohli

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who took his maiden Test hat-trick against West Indies, has attributed his feat to skipper Virat Kohli as his third wicket came on the Decision Review System (DRS), which Kohli took.

Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in successive balls in the ninth over of the Windies innings.Bravo was sent back to the pavilion as Bumrah had him caught at the second slip. Brooks and Chase were caught plum in front and both were adjudged leg-before wicket.Chase was originally given not-out but Kohli had opted for a review and the ball tracker showed that the ball was clearly hitting the stumps."I thought it was bat first. So I didn't appeal so much. But it was a good review in the end, and I think I owe the hat-trick to the captain," Bumrah said in an interview which was posted on bcci.tv."Actually I didn't know. I was not very sure of the appeal," he added.Bumrah is only the third Indian to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game. Previously Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India.Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 whereas Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006."When I'm getting wickets, it's somebody else's job to create pressure, and when somebody else is getting wickets, it's my job is to create pressure. There's a lot of communication even when there is no help from the surface about what we can do," Bumrah said.Bumrah bowled 9.1 overs on the second day of the ongoing Test against West Indies and returned with the figure of 6-16. He bowled three maiden overs in his spell.On the other hand, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami too created pressure from the other end. Shami scalped one wicket and restricted Windies to 87/7 after the end of play on day two. They are still trailing India by 329 runs."Ishant, as you have seen, has played more 90 Test matches, Shami has played a lot of Test matches. So a lot of communication goes on, ideas come in, we try to help each other out whenever things are not going well, we try to push each other," Bumrah said. (ANI)