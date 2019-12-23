Bumrah makes comeback for Sri Lanka, Australia series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Indian squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka and Australia series after recovering from an injury.

He sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back which kept him out of the cricket field since September 24. He missed the South Africa Test series, series against Bangladesh and the recently concluded West Indies series.



Apart from him, opener Shikhar Dhawan also made a comeback in the squad for both the series. He was out from the Indian side since November due to a knee injury.

Opener Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been given rest for the T20Is. India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and after that Australia will tour India to play three ODIs.

"We brought in Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan in both the series against Sri Lanka and Australia. Sanju Samson comes in as a back-up opener in T20Is. While opener Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the T20Is against Sri Lanka," MSK Prasad told reporters.

India recently won the T20I and ODI series against West Indies. India will play their first T20I against Sri Lanka at Guwahati on January 5, 2020. (ANI)

