Bumrah, Root among nominees for ICC Player of the Month

Bumrah was exceptional with his fast bowling against England, taking nine wickets in the first Test, while his role with the bat in the second Test at Lord's -- where he contributed to an 89-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Shami that proved pivotal to India's win - was equally commendable.

Dubai, Sep 6 (IANS) Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, England skipper Joe Root and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi feature in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Player of the Month nominees for August 2021.

England went on to level the series in the third Test, mostly thanks to captain Root, who has scored runs at will. He scored centuries in each of the three Tests against India in August, an achievement that led him to the top of the ICC Test batting rankings.

Afridi, in two Tests against the West Indies in August, promised wickets every time he was given the ball. He ended the series with 18 wickets, taking 10 wickets in the second Test and helped Pakistan secure a series-levelling 109-run victory. In taking 10 wickets in the Test, Afridi became the fourth-youngest paceman from Pakistan to achieve the feat, after Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Mohammad Zahid.

Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham and the Ireland duo of Gaby Lewis and Eimear Richardson have been announced as the nominees for the women's ICC Player of the Month for August 2021.

Boochatham made contributions with both bat and ball in the series against Zimbabwe, which propelled her to career-best positions across the Women's T20I Player rankings for batters, bowlers, and all-rounders.

Her performances helped Thailand win their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe 2-1.

The duo of Lewis and Richardson played a big part in Ireland's three wins out of four in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in August.

Lewis became the first Ireland player to score a century in women's T20Is, during their 164-run win over Germany, in the opening game of the tournament. Lewis' knock featured 11 fours and three sixes, and her 105 came off just 60 balls.

Richardson, meanwhile, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in Europe Qualifiers, thanks to her contributions with both bat and ball. She finished the tournament with seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.19, and aggregated 76 runs with the bat.

--IANS

akm/