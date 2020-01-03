Bumrah seen in full tilt at nets ahead of SL T20I

Guwahati, Jan 3 (IANS) Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was back in the nets on Friday and was seen rattling the stumps ahead of India's first T20I against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

The two teams will play three T20Is with Bumrah's return being one of the main attractions of the series.

The BCCI uploaded a video on their Twitter handle showing Bumrah making a mess of the stumps and the post read: "Missed this sight anyone? How's that from @Jaspritbumrah93 #TeamIndia #INDvSL."

Bumrah, who has been out of action after India's tour of the West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back, is set make his return in the upcoming three-match T20I series.

The 26-year old has also been included in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia, which will take place after the T20Is against Sri Lanka. Bumrah recently said that 2019 was a year full of "accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories" and that he is looking to everything that 2020 has to offer. "2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!" Bumrah had tweeted. Bumrah emerged as India's go-to bowler in all the three formats of the game in 2019. He played a crucial role in India's maiden Test series win in Australia and during the tour of the West Indies, he became only the third Indian to take a hat-trick in red-ball cricket after veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and pacer Irfan Pathan. The 26-year-old ended 2019 as the number one bowler in ODIs while in Test cricket, he finished at the sixth position in the ICC rankings. The right-arm pacer has so far represented India in 12 Tests, 58 ODIs and 42 T20Is in which he has taken 62, 103 and 51 wickets, respectively. dm/arm