Bundesliga hit again as three in Stuttgart go into quarantine

Stuttgart, April 20 (IANS) Three players from VfB Stuttgart have gone into quarantine as potential contacts in chains of coronavirus infections, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Defender Marcin Kaminski entered a two-week isolation after a positive coronavirus case at his child's nursery while injured pair Nicolas Gonzalez and Lilian Egloff are taking preventive measures after a case in the rehabilitation group, DPA reported.