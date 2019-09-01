Buttler inspires Pak U-19 keeper Mohammad Haris

"I like Jos Buttler a lot," Haris was quoted as saying by www.cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"I play aggressively and try not to become a burden on the team and achieve the required run rate," he said.

Haris will feature in next month's U-19 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Stumper-batsman Buttler is currently playing for England in the Ashes and has made a name for himself as a destructive batter.

"I play my natural game... Our coach and the management has given me the confidence to play naturally," Haris said.

Pakistan will take on India, among other teams, in the U-19 Asia Cup but Haris doesn't want to read too much into that. "We have been practicing for the past five-six months. We are preparing for every side, be it India, Afghanistan or Kuwait, our preparations remain the same. Hopefully, we would give our best in the tournament," he said. "This time we are hopeful that we will show something different in the field and come back as champions," Haris concluded.