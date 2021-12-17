BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth confirms India a medal after Sindhu crashes out

The former world number one Indian thrashed the Dutch shuttler 21-8, 21-7 in a contest that lasted just 26 minutes. With this win, Srikanth has confirmed India a medal at the 2021 World Championships. This will also be his first-ever World Championships podium and India's third medal at the Worlds in men's singles.

Madrid: Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mark Caljouw to cruise into the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships on Friday in Huelva.

Seeded 12th, the Indian raced to a 11-5 lead in the first mid-game interval and closed out the game 21-8.

Caljouw tried to dig deep in the second game, however, Srikanth maintained his dominance to finish the contest. He sealed the second game 21-7.

Earlier in the day, defending champion PV Sindhu crashed out of the tournament after losing in straight games against Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals.

TTY defeated Sindhu 21-17, 21-13 in a clash that lasted 42 minutes to cruise into the semi-finals. This was 20th meeting between Sindhu and the Taiwanese, who leads the head-to-head 15-5 against the two-time Olympic medallist.

