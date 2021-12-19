BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth makes history, wins silver

Madrid: Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships.

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20 that lasted for 43 minutes.

The 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15. Srikanth was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal.