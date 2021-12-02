BWF World Tour Finals: Bad day for India as Chirag-Satwik pull out, Srikant loses

Bali, Dec 2 (IANS) It has been a fotgettable day so far for the Indians at the BWF World Tour Finals as top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out of the tournament, while Kidambi Srikanth lost the Group B game in the men's singles event here on Thursday in Bali, Indonesia.

The Indian pair had to leave the match midway as Satwiksairaj complained of knee pain during the match against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamulio.

Badminton Federation of India tweeted about Indian Men's doubles pair's pullout from the tournament.

"MD pair @Shettychirag04 & @satwiksairaj have decided to pull out of the ongoing #BWFWorldTourFinals2021 due to an injury. Comeback stronger champs," BAI Media tweeted.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag had become the first Indian men's doubles pair to qualify for the prestigious season-ending tournament, but the injury to Satwiksairaj marred the Indian pair's chances.

On Wednesday, in the men's doubles, Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen thrashed Satwiksairaj and Chirag by 21-16, 21-5 in 40 minutes.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry.

The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

In another match, Indian shuttler, Srikanth lost his second Group B game against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Vitidsarn defeated the Indian shuttler 21-18, 21-7 to seal the game in just 46 minutes. On Wednesday, Srikanth had defeated France's Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-16 in his opening Group B game.

--IANS

inj/akm