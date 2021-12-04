BWF World Tour Finals: Lakshya Sen collapses in semi-final against Viktor Axelsen

Bali [Indonesia], December 4 (ANI): The world number one Viktor Axelsen on Saturday defeated India's Lakshya Sen to cruise into the final of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Saturday.



Playing at Mangupura Hall - 1, the Olympic champion overwhelmed Sen by 21-13, 21-11 in just 39 minutes.

The Danish shuttler will now face Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash on Sunday. The Thai shuttler, three-time junior world champion, in the first semi-final defeated All England champion Lee Zii Jia by 21-18, 21-18.

The Danish shuttler wasted no time as he got off the blocks quickly and clinched an 11-7 lead in the first mid-game interval. The powerful smashes from the world number one left Indian strained on the other side of the court. Axelsen continued with his domination and took the first game by 21-13.

The second game was absolutely lethal from Axelsen as he continued the demolition of the Indian. With an 11-1 lead at the second mid-game break for the Danish shuttler, Sen focused on damage limitation. The 20-year-old showed some grit and resistance as he reached the double figures in points. However, Axelsen soon closed the game and match with 10 points lead.

Earlier, the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu battled past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi into the final in Bali. The Indian defeated Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in 1 hour and 10 minutes. (ANI)

