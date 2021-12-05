BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu loses against South Korea's An Se-young in summit clash

Bali: India shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday came up short in the final of the BWF World Tour Finals as the 26-year-old was defeated by South Korea's An Se-young in the summit clash.

Se-young defeated Sindhu 21-16, 21-12 in the final match that lasted for just 39 minutes.

The South Korea shuttler came out all guns blazing in the first game to take a 4-0 lead, but Sindhu was able to raise her game, and the first game was locked at 7-4 in favour of Se-young after the opening four minutes of the game.