CA announces women's squad for West Indies tour

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 23 (ANI): Cricket Australia's (CA) National Selection Panel (NSP) on Friday announced the 14-member squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

All-rounder Heather Graham and Erin Burns have been included in their first Australian side having both toured England with Australia's 'A' side in July.

Elyse Villani, Nicole Bolton and Sophie Molineux are not picked up for the squad.

Speaking on the selection of Graham and Burns in the squad, National Selector Shawn Flegler said: "We are really confident in the 14 players that have been chosen and are excited to be able to give both Heather and Erin the chance to tour with Australia for the first time.""Heather was named the Domestic Player of the Year last season and was a member of the National Performance Squad as well as Australia's 'A' tour to England, so we know exactly what she is capable of with both bat and ball," she added.Following are the 14-member squad for the Windies tour:Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.The squad will travel to Antigua on August 28 and will play an intra-squad match before the first ODI on September 5. (ANI)