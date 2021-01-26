CA applauds Greg Chappell and others for AO, OAM recognition

Melbourne [Australia], January 26 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday congratulated those in the cricket community named Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO) and recipients of the Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division (OAM).



Greg Chappell was named an Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO) for "distinguished service to cricket as a leading player, captain, coach and administrator at the elite level, and to a range of charitable foundations."

Chappell represented Australia with distinction across a career that spanned 87 Tests and 74 ODIs, including a combined 97 matches as captain. He has since served Australian cricket in numerous roles including Board Member, National Selector and National Talent Manager, and has been inducted into the Sports Australia and Australian Cricket Halls of Fame. Chappell is the Patron and Co-Founder of the Chappell Foundation, which has raised millions to combat youth homelessness.

Kevin Gartrell, Janet Howard, Kevin O'Neill, Craig Reece, Bernard Smith, George Voyage, Michael Walsh, and Peter Warner received an OAM for "service to cricket."

John Burton, the late Donald Chisolm, Graeme Crofts, the late Gordon Dendle, Phillip Gibson, Frank Holohan, and Peter Rostron received OAMs recognising their service to the communities of Wilmot, Parkes, Coffs Harbour, Leopold, Nyngan, Dandenong, and Tea Tree Gully respectively, which included their work in the cricket community.

Robert Lloyd, a board member of the LBW Trust and Batting For Change, received an OAM for "service to children with a disability."

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO, thanked and congratulated everyone in the cricket community recognised for their outstanding service and contribution to Australian society.



"It is so inspiring to see the positive impact these recipients have made on the community through cricket," Hockley said. "Whether at the international level, as in Greg's case, or through local clubs and associations, these women and men have contributed so much to cricket, and their community and it is wonderful to see their respective contributions recognised in this way.



"On behalf of the Australian Cricket family, we thank them for everything they have given to cricket and to Australian society in general. Their dedication and selflessness is a lesson to us all and we are both proud of your achievements and sincerely grateful for all that you have given to the game." (ANI)

