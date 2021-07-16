CAB plans to create biometric code for players after 65 cricketers identified with disputed documents

The same was placed before the Apex Council in an emergent meeting chaired by CAB President Avishek Dalmiya, in presence of Hony Secretary Snehashis Ganguly and other office-bearers. The council ratified the steps taken by the association in this regard.According to CAB, of the 65 players identified, 45 players have been withheld from further participation till the resolving of the disputes. The matter has been referred to the Ombudsman and other stringent measures are being placed to make sure of a fool-proof system."The players will be given a chance to give their clarification before the Ombudsman. The CAB has also planned to create a unique biometric code for the players," read a statement from CAB."We had said before that there would be a zero-tolerance policy on document fraud. After a thorough investigation by the Age Verification Cell created for this purpose 65 players were gound with disputed documents. Another round of verification process will take place prior to the commencement of the next season," said Avishek Dalmiya."We will not tolerate any disputed documents in any form. We have set up detailed measures to nip any such effort in the bud. Further measures are being considered and a strict vigil is kept on the system to prevent future frauds. Stern steps will be taken against those found guilty," said Snehashis Ganguly.The CAB President further proposed a room for the former Bengal players at the clubhouse which was universally accepted."The players give their blood and sweat for Bengal and it is only imperative that a room is dedicated to them at the clubhouse," Dalmiya said.A room for former Office bearers and a reception on the ground floor was also proposed and accepted.The Council also unanimously accepted CAB's proposal that all players over the age of 18 have to be vaccinated before the commencement of the season.CAB said it would also keep a close eye on the state's directive to vaccinate against COVID-19 those below 18 and accordingly inoculate the age group cricketers as and when the process begins.The council also accepted the proposal of readying all the major grounds including Eden Gardens, JU Salt Lake Campus, and Bengal Cricket Academy at Kalyani as BCCI guidelines for domestic cricket has already been released."We are preparing all the grounds on war footing keeping the BCCI calender in mind and also to commence our local cricket at the earliest maintaining all protocols of new normal," said Ganguly.It was also informed that work for Dumurjola State-of-the-art Cricket Facility had progressed and the appointment of all-new coaching staff was ratified. (ANI)