Call before you comment on me: Bairstow to Gavaskar

The right-handed batsman had got three ducks in four Test innings of the series against India that ended earlier this month. But he bounced back into form, scoring 94 and 124 in the first two ODIs while providing England with rocking starts.

Pune, March 27 (IANS) Soon after recording his 11th ODI century and helping England chase India's 337-run target with 39 balls to spare, Jonny Bairstow questioned the basis on which former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had commented that the England batsman looked 'uninterested' in Test cricket.

"I am interested [in knowing] as to how that opinion could have been made, especially as there's been no correspondence or communication between myself and him," said Bairstow.

"He's more than welcome to give me a ring and I'll speak to him about my will to do well in Test cricket, and the enjoyment I do get out of playing Test cricket.

"My phone is on and if he does want to give me a call or a message, he should feel free."

The 31-year-old, with 11 tons, is behind Joe Root (16), Eoin Morgan (13) and Marcus Trescothick (12) in the list of English batsmen with most ODI centuries.

He said he would love to surpass Root and become England's top century-maker.

"Naturally, you would like to have the most ODI hundreds for England," he said.

"I'm happy with how I'm playing and I'm happy with those figures, but they mean nothing if you don't keep converting in the future."

