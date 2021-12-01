Cameron Green unfazed as Perth's chances of hosting fifth Ashes Test diminish

In a move that has virtually shut the doors for Perth to host the final Ashes Test, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has said that tough border restrictions would remain in place due to the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, and that the players will have to quarantine for 14 days to be able to play the match.

Sydney, Dec 1 (IANS) Australian cricketer Cameron Green is unfazed by the fact that he might not play the fifth Ashes Test in front of his home crowd in Perth in January after stringent quarantine rules made it virtually impossible for the venue to host the match.

He has also banned wives and girlfriends of the cricketers from attending the fifth Test. The Test is slated to be played from January 14 at the 60,000-capacity Optus Stadium.

Green, who is in the Ashes squad, is looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd, but with the likelihood of the Test not happening in Perth growing with each passing minute, the cricketer said that the team "will perform wherever they play" despite the "disappointment".

"Of course it would be disappointing," Green told news.com.au on Wednesday, adding, "You always want to play in front of your friends and family back home. But it's the same as last year. I didn't get to play a game in Perth. I'm sure it won't be any different (in January, 2022).

"No real preference (on fifth Test location). I think it's still 50-50 with Perth, so fingers crossed. But if it's not there, we've got great records everywhere. Wherever it is, we'll stand up and perform," Green added.

While the fifth Test is some distance away, Australia's immediate task would be to prepare for the opening Ashes Test against the Joe Root-led England at the Gabba from December 8, which is a relatively happy hunting ground for Green.

He recently notched a 70 in a Marsh Cup clash as well as a half-ton the first innings of Western Australia's Sheffield Shield game against Queensland at the Gabba. The 22-year-old is hoping to take his domestic form into the opening Test.

"I love playing at the Gabba. It's pretty similar to the WACA in the way it plays. It's a pretty similar bounce, pretty similar pace and a pretty similar game that you have to play. It's always nice when you have a bit of success at a ground and gives a bit of confidence going into the first Test."

