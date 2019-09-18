Can't implement BCCI CoA's latest directives: Saurashtra

<br>In the mail, accessed by IANS, joint secretary Madhukar Worah has said that the election procedure at SCA is in process since September 11 as per the earlier orders of the CoA and it won't be possible for them to implement directives sent as late as on Monday.

"Our selection process is in process since Election Notice issued on September 11 and same is based on directives sent by the CoA as per their mail on August 27 and also mail/media release dated September 6. Therefore, it will not be possible for us to accept and implement directives sent to us by the CoA as per their mail dated September 16. Our association shall continue our election procedure, candidates' qualification and process as per our notice of election dated September 11," the letter read.

Echoing the sentiments, an official from another state association from the West said that parts of the directives sent on Monday were completely uncalled for and against the orders of the SC. "In the advisory dated September 16, the COA has stated that affiliated Clubs/Universities/District Associations or Member Organizations of a Member Association cannot nominate a person who is disqualified to become an office bearer or councillor of the Member Association as a representative on their behalf to the Member Association to participate in the Member Association's electoral process or attend its general body meetings. "The COA has stated that the said advisory has been issued with the concurrence of the Electoral Officer, BCCI in terms of Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure for BCCI Elections prescribed by the Electoral Officer, BCCI. It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned stipulation has neither been recommended by the Lodha Committee nor has it been prescribed by any of the judgment passed by the Supreme Court," the official told IANS.