Cannot fathom IPL 2021 moving out of India, says Parth Jindal

Jindal also said that the knockouts may be played at the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, however, he was quick to point out that all these developments are unverified as of now."From what I'm hearing and seeing, if England can come and tour, if the ISL (Indian Super League) can happen all in Goa, if Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-over competition) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20 competition) can happen across venues, I can't fathom the IPL moving out of India. I do believe the IPL will happen in India," Jindal told ESPNcricinfo."I believe they're contemplating whether to have the league phase at one venue (city) and playoffs at another venue. There's a lot of chatter about Mumbai being possibly being one venue because it has three grounds (Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium) and enough practice facilities, and Motera (Ahmedabad) hosting the knockouts, but it's all unverified, it's all just what I am hearing," he added.Jindal also said that if the IPL is indeed played in Mumbai for the round-robin matches, it would be advantageous to Delhi as the side has a number of players hailing from the city. However, right now, it cannot be said that whether the IPL can go ahead in Mumbai as Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases."If you look at our selection of Steven Smith, we felt the wickets in Mumbai will suit his style of batting. The fact that we have so many Mumbai boys - Prithvi [Shaw], Jinks [Ajinkya Rahane], Shreyas [Iyer] helps. Mumbai has true bounce, the ball moves a bit because it's on the coast, and all that played a role," said Jindal."The other option is being mulled right now is, why not open up all venues, go everywhere and show the world we're ready for the T20 World Cup? They [BCCI[] are still unsure, I think it all depends on how the covid situation plays out in India over the next two weeks," he added.Australian batsman Steve Smith was bought by the Delhi Capitals Rs 2.2 crore, while experienced T20 players Tom and Sam Billings were bought for Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively in the IPL auction Thursday.After a fierce bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals acquired English all-rounder Tom (base price - Rs 1.5 crore) for Rs 5.25 crore. The 25-year-old, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the last season, has scored 106 runs and has taken 9 wickets in 10 matches in his IPL career.The experienced T20 player has notched 972 runs and taken 157 wickets in 134 matches in his T20 career.Indian speedster Umesh Yadav, who started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise, was also bought by the Capitals in the auction for his base price of Rs 1 crore.The 33-year-old has taken 119 wickets in 121 matches in his IPL career. The fast bowler had a brilliant season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2018 when he picked up 20 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.90.Players acquired by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2021 Auction: Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, and Manimaran Siddharth. (ANI)