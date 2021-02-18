Cannot wait to give everything to help RCB win IPL, says Maxwell

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): After being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he will give his everything to help the franchise in winning the IPL.



"Looking forward to joining @RCBTweetsfor this year's @IPL. Can't wait to put everything I have into helping us lift the trophy," tweeted Maxwell.

Maxwell on Thursday was bought by RCB in the ongoing mini-auction of the IPL for Rs 14.25 crore. It started with fierce bidding between KKR and RCB. The Virat Kohli led-RCB, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all showed interest in the Australian batsman and in the end, Maxwell was picked up by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore.

Earlier, Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings (formerly KXIP) ahead of the mini-auction.

Talking about Maxwell, RCB Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said: "Often Maxwell has been used in a finisher role, he is a multi-skilled player and he can bowl off-spin as well. It depends on what the team wants, we all look at how to bring the best out of him. We were after the X factor player and we got that in form of Maxwell."

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. RCB bought Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for Rs 15 crore

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav went unsold in the auction. England's all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore.

The IPL "mini-auction" this year has 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction. (ANI)

