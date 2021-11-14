Can't believe people wrote Warner off, it's like 'poking a bear': Finch

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): After winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said he could not believe that people started to write off opening batter David Warner before the tournament began.



Finch also said that Warner thrives when people start to doubt his abilities with the bat in hand.

"Can't believe people wrote him off saying Warner was done. That's when he plays his best cricket. Was almost like poking the bear. The player of the tournament for me (Zampa). Mitch Marsh - what a way to start his innings today. Wade coming into this game with an injury cloud but got a job done. Stoinis did the business," said Finch during the post-match presentation.

After scoring 289 runs, Warner was adjudged as Player of the Tournament.

Warner was dropped from the playing XI by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and there were some who questioned his selection in the Australian lineup.

Mitchell Marsh and Warner played knocks of 77 and 53 as Australia defeated New Zealand in the finals of the T20 World Cup to lift their maiden title in the shortest format.

"This is huge. To be the first Australian team to be able to do it. So proud. We knew our backs were against the wall. We had some great individual performances, some great team performances," said Finch. (ANI)

