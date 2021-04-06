Canterbury win Plunket Shield after draw with Central Districts

Auckland, April 6 (IANS) Canterbury won the Plunket Shield first class competition on Tuesday, thus winning their fourth title of the 2020/21 New Zealand domestic season. Canterbury's match with Central Districts ended in a draw on Tuesday, thus helping them seal the title.

This is the first time that Canterbury have won the Plunket Shield since the 2016/17 season. The women's team had already won the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and the Super Smash titles while the men had won the Ford Trophy earlier this month.