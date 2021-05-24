Captain Sergio Ramos left out of Spain's Euro squad

Aymeric Laporte, who only this month switched his allegiance from France to Spain, is among the centre back options to have been preferred to the Real Madrid veteran.

Madrid, May 24 (IANS) Spain captain Sergio Ramos has not been included in Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad named on Monday after an injury-troubled 2020-21 season.

Ramos was part of the national team that won three consecutive major tournaments between 2008 and 2012 and has remained a key man for his club and country ever since, breaking Italy great Gianluigi Buffon's all-time international appearances mark of 176 earlier this season, reports DPA.

The 35-year-old has had the armband for Spain under Luis Enrique but played only 50 minutes of the March World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Kosovo before returning to Madrid injured.

Ramos was limited to 21 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this term, missing 31 matches.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique did not name a single Real Madrid player in his finals squad.

Right back Dani Carvajal is injured, leaving Spain light in that area of the pitch where Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente may deputise, while his team-mates Marco Asensio and Isco from the Spanish title winners have fallen out of favour.

Madrid's Nacho is another centre back ignored, with Manchester City pair of Laporte and Eric Garcia preferred.

French-born Laporte, City's premier defensive option prior to this season, has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions but is in line for an international debut after this weekend's Champions League final.

Spain play all three Group E fixtures at the Euros in Seville, starting against Sweden on June 14. They also meet Poland five days later and conclude against Slovakia on June 23.

Squad: Unai Simon, David De Gea, Robert Sanchez, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente, Sergio Busquest, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia.

--IANS

akm/arm