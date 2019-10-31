Carabao Cup: Liverpool edge out Arsenal in a goal-scoring fest

Liverpool [UK], Oct 31 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the round of 16 match of the ongoing Carabao Cup on Wednesday (local time) here at the Anfield Stadium.

The Reds defeated the Gunners 5-4 on penalties, however in normal time, the match had finished at 5-5.

The first half of the match saw five goals being scored between Liverpool and Arsenal.Arsenal Shkodran Mustafi's mistake (own goal) in the sixth minute costed the side as Liverpool went 1-0 up. However, Lucas Torreira Di Pascua gave Arsenal the equaliser in the 19th minute.The Gunners then quickly went into the lead as Gabriel Martinelli scored two goals within ten minutes to give them a 2-0 lead.Liverpool was handed a penalty in the 43rd minute and James Milner scored for the side, bringing the scoreline to 3-2 in favour of Arsenal.No more goals were scored in the first half and Arsenal went into the half time with a one-goal lead.In the second half, Ainsley Maitland-Niles registered a goal for Arsenal in the 54th minute, giving them a lead of 4-2.However, Liverpool got right back into the match owing to goals by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (58') and Divock Origi (62') and as a result, the scoreline was brought to 4-4 with still 28 more minutes left to play.In the 70th minute, Arsenal once again went into the lead as Jock Willock clocked in a goal. The Gunners looked all set for the win, but Liverpool's Origi had different goals as he smashed the ball into the goalpost to bring the normal time's play result to 5-5.After this, the match went into penalties and Liverpool came out triumphant. (ANI)