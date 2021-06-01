Carlo Ancelotti appointed Real Madrid's head coach

Madrid [Spain], June 1 (ANI): England club Everton on Tuesday confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti has left his position as manager to take up the role of head coach at Real Madrid.



Ancelotti, who joined Everton on a four-and-a-half-year contract in December 2019, in an official release issued by Everton said: "I would like to thank the Board of Directors, the players, and the Evertonians for the tremendous support they have all given me during my time at the club."

"I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them. While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time," he added.

Everton will now begin the process of appointing a new manager immediately.

Last week, former French World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane had decided to leave Real Madrid, the LaLiga club announced.

After failing to win the LaLiga title for the 2020-21 season, Zidane had said he was gutted and would be talking to the club about his future later on.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as head coach of our club," the club said in an official statement.

Last season, Real Madrid had won LaLiga, but this time they failed to secure the title in the 2020-21 season.

Real Madrid won 2-1 in their last game this season against Villarreal and as a result, the side finished at the second spot with 84 points. (ANI)

